Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLB. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Gitlab stock opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

