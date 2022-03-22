Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.26. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 2,409 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

