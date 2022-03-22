Golden Green Inc. Decreases Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Upstart by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock worth $32,656,158 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 480,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

