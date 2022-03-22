Golden Green Inc. Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

