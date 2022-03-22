Golden Green Inc. Purchases 4,785 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,024,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 805,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,843,824. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

