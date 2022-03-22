Golden Green Inc. Purchases 6,566 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Golden Green Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 532.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises 1.1% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.75. 24,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -85.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,391 shares of company stock worth $29,375,850 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.