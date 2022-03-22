Golden Green Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,976 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 196,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 181,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $424.24. 45,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,590. The firm has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $426.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

