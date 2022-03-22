Golden Green Inc. Reduces Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Golden Green Inc. decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after buying an additional 4,470,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $38,854,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,941,000 after purchasing an additional 510,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,875,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 15,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

