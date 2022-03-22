Golden Green Inc. Sells 1,342 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Golden Green Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 189,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,966. The company has a market capitalization of $257.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $196.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.