Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 2.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 14,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,508,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.72%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

