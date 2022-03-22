Grainger (LON:GRI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.71).

GRI opened at GBX 291.98 ($3.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 304.84. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.42) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.82), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($944,916.67).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

