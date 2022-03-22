GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHG opened at $5.24 on Friday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from GreenTree Hospitality Group’s previous — dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

