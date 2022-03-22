Gulden (NLG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,159.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $5,159.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00285751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,098,292 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

