H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives $184.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLUYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

