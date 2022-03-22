Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 0.85 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HWG stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £569.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.17. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.