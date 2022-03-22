Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 971,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

HP opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.