Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Purchases C$22,050.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,181,480.
HME stock opened at C$1.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.02 million and a PE ratio of 372.50.
