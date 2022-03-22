Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Heritage Financial reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,979. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $896.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.