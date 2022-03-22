HNR Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:HNRAU)

HNR Acquisition’s (NYSE:HNRAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. HNR Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HNR Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of HNRAU remained flat at $$10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday.

