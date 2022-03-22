Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $181.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full-year sales of $783.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $789.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $832.80 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $853.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 11,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,215. Holley has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

