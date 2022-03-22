Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $921.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $921.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $823.65 million to $964.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 205,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,242,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 236,124 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

