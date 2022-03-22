Huntington National Bank Acquires 31,005 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,005 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $142,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $150.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

