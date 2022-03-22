Huntington National Bank Has $18.35 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $236.32 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

