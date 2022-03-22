Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

