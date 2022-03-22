IBM Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paysafe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,350,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,598,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Paysafe by 452.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PSFE opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

