IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

