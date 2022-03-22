InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 20,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $226.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFU shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

