Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 279.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,005 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28.

