Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.33. Innovid shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Innovid from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Innovid during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,000.

Innovid Company Profile (NYSE:CTV)

Innovid Corp. operates as a connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. It offers marketer solutions, such as connected TV advertising, Ad serving, creative management, advertising measurement, and identity resolution; publisher solutions; and creative Ad authoring tools. The company serves brands, agencies, and publishers in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

