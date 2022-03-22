Insider Buying: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Acquires 36,713 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,794.56.

Shares of GMS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 473,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GMS by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after buying an additional 46,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

