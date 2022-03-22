Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells 1,543 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $152,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77.

COUP traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,408,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.85.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.