Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 131,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

