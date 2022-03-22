Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) SVP Sells 1,415 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KAI traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $206.93. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.47 and its 200 day moving average is $215.05. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 53.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

