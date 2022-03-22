Insider Selling: Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) EVP Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $47,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OFED stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

