Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 29,375 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.94. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

