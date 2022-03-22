Inspired (LON:INSE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of INSE opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.70. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Inspired Company Profile (Get Rating)
