Inspired (LON:INSE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of INSE opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.70. Inspired has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.25 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £146.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Inspired Plc provides commercial energy and sustainability advisory, and consultancy services for energy procurement, utility cost optimization, and legislative compliance in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three divisions: Inspired Energy, Inspired ESG, and Inspired Software.

