Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,936,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 75,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,886,844. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

