Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,809. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of -131.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

