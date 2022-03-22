Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after buying an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.91. The stock had a trading volume of 67,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.31. The company has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total transaction of $494,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,069,869. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

