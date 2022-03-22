Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $235,000 Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

