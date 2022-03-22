Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $282,000 Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAB stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 4,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $690.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

