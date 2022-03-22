Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $305,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 1.69. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.86.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

