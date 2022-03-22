Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $215,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.27. 31,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,757. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

