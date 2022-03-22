Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 151 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $1,801,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,762,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

