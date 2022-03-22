Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 85 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 611,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

