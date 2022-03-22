Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $6.78 on Tuesday, reaching $412.14. 2,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.90 and its 200-day moving average is $424.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $344.80 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.