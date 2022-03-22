Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO):

3/21/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/16/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/15/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,850 ($63.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($71.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.67). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($88.20) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($71.09) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($67.14) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($68.46) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/23/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($67.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,220 ($81.89) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($68.46) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,840 ($63.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,200 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($75.04) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,240 ($68.98) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 4,840 ($63.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($71.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RIO traded down GBX 106 ($1.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,698 ($75.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,374. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,590.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,093.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($71.06), for a total value of £269.90 ($355.32).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

