Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASOMY)

3/16/2022 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18).

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.25) to GBX 2,280 ($30.02).

3/11/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,300 ($43.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28).

3/8/2022 – ASOS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/23/2022 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2022 – ASOS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 2,450 ($32.25).

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

