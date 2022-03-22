IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $49.91

Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.91, but opened at $52.00. IRadimed shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 217 shares.

IRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $642.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,640,284. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IRadimed by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.