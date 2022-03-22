IRISnet Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $77.68 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,068,778,128 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,020,020 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

